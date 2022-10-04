Need Of The Hour - Coherent Change In The Learning Ecosystem With A Futuristic Approach

The world of education has come to a point where a mix of traditional offline methods with new online tools is the key for success and the education sector is undergoing enormous reform in terms of technology and is reaching students in transformed ways. With constant evolution, we need to adapt at a relentless pace where the need of the hour is a coherent change in the learning ecosystem with a futuristic approach. Classroom continuity is permanently embedded in the current teaching methods and by quickly adapting to the changing scenarios, we can easily accelerate the transformation of making learning centers more student-centric. It has now become clear how the new normal looks and is helping stakeholders to plan and shape the current education landscape. Let us now take a look at the different elements of the new age education system.

Technology will drive the future

Technology has emerged as a gamechanger in the post-pandemic world. As tech-enabled solutions have created ways for easy delivery of lessons, the concept of hybrid learning is becoming more popular. Not only has it helped institutions to run classes, it has also bridged the gap between home and school education. Online video communication tools have enabled schools to transform into e-learning platforms out of necessity. Schools find these ed-tech solutions to be convenient especially during these volatile times to enhance learning exercises.

Skill-based learning has taken root

The new age is seeing focus on skill-based or practical learning over conventional methods of learning. This is important for students as new-age skills and experiences prepare a workforce that is future ready. This will help students go through an immersive learning experience to help them present their skills across organizations and portfolios of various kinds as they graduate from school to graduation. The New Education Policy has set a visionary goal to educate educators and teachers to help them deliver skill-based learning and teach problem-solving methods to the students in the era of digital transformation.

High preference for technology subjects

Expanding beyond conventional subjects, the new age is witnessing the introduction of tech-based courses at the school level. Subjects like artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, blockchain are all seeing an upward trend in the digital age. Students today yearn to be abreast with the latest technologies as well as topics to be in sync with transformations happening worldwide. Teachers are also being trained in these subjects to pass on that knowledge to students. New age education has changed the role of teachers and students alike.

Adaptive learning will be the key

It is important for students to get used to adaptive learning skills as this assists them in learning as efficiently and effectively as possible. Adaptive learning is vital because students are also exposed to multiple courses and they have to move from one to the other and grasp facts and knowledge from these diverse disciplines and exhibit analytical capabilities, problem-solving skills and a good memory that proves important. Educators also should be aware what their learners are struggling with, so they can quickly adapt instruction to changing needs and requirements.

Innovative Assessment Methods

Just as student learning has changed so has assessment of learning. Teachers use a variety of performance-based assessments to evaluate student learning. Tests that measure a student’s ability to memorize and to recall facts are no longer the sole means of assessing student learning. Instead, teachers use student projects, presentations, and other performance-based and quantitative and qualitative assessments to determine students’ achievement and their individual needs.

Focus on socio-emotional learning

Socio-emotional learning has become an important part of curriculum in the new age model of education. Schools today ensure that the mental health of students is at its best to ensure easier relationships and interaction among students themselves as well as with teachers. There is also the collaborative touch to learning which has become important in the online age. Psychology is an important focus for schools and counsellors play a key role in addressing the needs and anxieties of students. Today, educational institutions create a structured curriculum for imparting socio-emotional learning.

In conclusion, it can be said that education is a non-linear process as it is a domain where skills and knowledge are updated and upgraded continuously both formally and informally. We are moving from giving importance to only IQ to a system that values EQ and learning from risk taking and entrepreneurship. Hubs of innovation will emerge around the world testing, enhancing and proving new approaches of learning. If we can crack the education access challenge and give every student a better opportunity, the potential to expand new systems of learning is enormous. The future is waiting and a whole lot of new learning is on its way!

Authored by Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School