MyGov India & Chingari App discuss major digital transformations at Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav

Blurb: Chingari in association with MyGov as their Digital Sathi, aims at expanding their platform and reaching out to the remotest corners of India to encourage young and upcoming talents across the country.

At the recently organized Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav by MyGov in Delhi*, the Chingari team was a part of a significant panel discussion that celebrated 'The e-citizens of India’ and discussed about ways in which MyGov in association with its Digital Sathis can strengthen and enhance the digital journey for the Indian citizens, especially in the remote and untapped regions of the country. The Azadi ka Digital Mahotsav that was organized by MyGov on 4th December and the event saw keynote addresses by dignitaries, industry partners, and interactive sessions with MyGov Saathis.

As per a recent report by Ericsson, India’s 5G subscriber base is expected to reach 500 million by 2027 and the average data usage per user is expected to grow from 18.4 gigabyte (GB) per month to 50GB per month by 2027. The increase in the average usage per smartphone as well as the number of users in both urban and rural India have grown tremendously in the last few years, and is expected to reach 1.2 billion by 2027. This increase in the smartphone users and the growing accessibility and affordability of the internet available in India today, creates a great number of digital opportunities for citizens to explore across India.

“Chingari has become one of India’s leading short video apps and we are now focusing greatly on reaching out to individual users in the remotest corners of India and trying to enhance their digital journey. Encouraging and empowering the upcoming content creators in tier 2, 3 & 4 cities to generate content in their own/ regional languages will give a chance and a platform to showcase their talents across India. The digital journey of India will be even more successful when we are able to extend our reach to those regions and users who are immensely talented, innovative, creative but lack the platform that will give them the means to interact with fellow Indians and with the world”, expressed Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App.

Sumit further said, “Our association with MyGov started almost 2 years back when we had won the National Innovation award for our app, and since then we have come a long way. We have aligned our plans with the nation’s Digital India project and look forward to continue working in association with MyGov as their Digital Sathi”

The Government of India has been striving towards making our nation a Digital India and the digital transformation that has been witnessed in the last few years is massive and will keep growing in the future. MyGov India and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) are constantly working towards making this digital journey a success for all its citizens by creating a secure digital ecosystem and by enabling, encouraging and empowering its digital citizens. Taking inspiration from these initiatives, Chingari is determined to be an integral part of India's digital transformation journey and is working towards giving a platform to the unheard voices of India and help them grow on the digital path.

The Aazadi ka Digital Mahotsav event was a huge success and inspired the digital citizens to move forward on the digital journey of India.