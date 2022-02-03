Mozilla New privacy features for mobile, desktop VPN

Mozilla, the company behind the web browser Firefox, has come out with a new update. This update is for both mobile and desktop. It is for both Android and iOS versions.

VPN 2.7 adds a multi-hop capability to the Android and iOS versions of the VPN service, as well as one of Firefox's most popular add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, to the desktop platform. The company also shared its thoughts regarding the new update.

We are always searching for ways to offer privacy within our range of products and, after a successful rollout in English in November, we are going to combine one of our users’ favorite Firefox Add-ons, Multi-Account Containers, with Mozilla VPN, a really fast and convenient to use VPN service, to offer a unique, privacy solution that is only accessible in Firefox, said Mozilla.

Users will have a seamless experience with the new update. With Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers, users will be able to divide their online activities. It provides extra protection and privacy, especially to the information related to their location. It is like an extra layer of protection.