Moto G 5G Specifications, India Price: Check Discounts, Cashback Offers On Flipkart

At last, Moto G 5Gb was officially launched in India. Now, it is available on Flipkart. Moto G 5g comes with a triple camera, its key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery. The display is HDR10 compatible 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design. Moto G 5G is offered in Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver colors.

The price of Moto G 5G in India is Rs. 20,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is now exclusively available on Flipkart with offers including 5 percent cashback on SBI and Axis cards. The discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC card reduces the price to Rs. 19,999.

The new Moto G 5G runs on Android 10 and as mentioned it features an HDR10 compatible 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design. Its key specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 6GB. The camera is set up with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7, aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Internal storage is 128GB with microSD card(up to 1TB). There is a Fingerprint sensor back of the mobile. It has a 5,000mAh battery, which lasts the battery life up to two days. Moto G 5G was a 20W TurboPower fast charger.