Moschip Sets Up New Centre For Moschip Institute Of Silicon Systems

Hyderabad: MosChip Institute of Silicon Systems (Est. 2011), A fully owned subsidiary of MosChip Technologies, (India’s first publicly traded fabless semiconductor company) has been contributing to the eco-system by training thousands of students in VLSI design since 2011. The Institute is moving into a world-class facility and signing a partnership with Cadence Design Systems to expand and enhance the program.

The Institute has been collaborating with a leading EDA tool provider, Cadence Design Systems, to train students in using cutting edge CAD tools and create talent pool for rapidly growing semiconductor industry.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure is spread across 15,000 sq. Ft and can accommodate more than 600 students per year (300 per batch at a time) to train students in multiple domains like Physical Design, Analog Layout, Design Verification & Embedded Systems.

Venkata Simhadri, MD & CEO of MosChip says, “Our training facility has been providing world-class training since 2011 and trained thousands of students who are employed in almost every leading semiconductor company in the world. Our new training facility gives us the ability to serve the growing demands of the industry and I thank our EDA partners for their support over the years”.

