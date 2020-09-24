Modern SEO Strategy: Effective SEO Tactics To Increase Organic Traffic

The way search engines work is constantly evolving. Algorithms and website crawlers are regularly updated and changed. This is because the better search engines can answer queries, the more money they make through ads. You need to evolve with these platforms, otherwise, your website reach and visibility will take a great hit. Machine learning and artificial intelligence have made search engines smarter than ever before, which is why you need to be up to speed with the latest trends and changes.

While this constant evolution makes it easier for paid ads and PPCs to gain visibility, it becomes all that much harder for those businesses that rely on organic traffic for visibility in a large way. However, there are some SEO techniques and tactics that can drive organic traffic to your website and also help you rank higher in search results.

Voice Search Optimisation

In the times of complete digitisation of all needs and wants, there is a surge in the usage of voice search through virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri. There is a big difference in how voice search and text search are used. This makes it very important for you to know how to optimise your brand website for voice search as well as the results that your audience is given. For example, a text search might read, “SEO agency in India.” But, a voice-based search can tend to be longer, like “Alexa, find an SEO agency near me.” Hence, use structured data with long-tail keywords.

SEO Website Audit

By auditing your website, you can discover why you are not able to generate enough search traffic and sales. Through this audit, you closely examine your site’s overall performance, set new goals based on what you find and implement tactics to reach those goals. When done right, you can increase your traffic and profits by making the best use of the content you already have.

Click-Through Rate

SEO is not just about ranking. Let’s say you use the best SEO keywords for your business and rank number 1 with thousands of monthly searches. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that the people who searched these keywords visited your website. You won’t get traffic unless people actually click on your page title in the search results. This is why it’s important for you to optimise your website for clicks.

The two main things that affect your click-through rate are your page titles and meta descriptions. And they are all you have to win a click so you have to make them as enticing as possible. You can do this by including ‘power’ words, making your USP clear, demonstrating a clear benefit for the user, and aligning your titles and descriptions with search intent.

Local SEO

In recent times, ‘near me’ searches have increased because consumers have started looking for products or services that are near their geographical location. It’s not necessary for you to be selling something online to invest in local SEO services. The main aim of local SEO is to help customers find your business. When you include your contact details and directions to your stores on your website, it is easier for your audience to find you. This also makes you rank higher on SERPs.

Mobile-Friendly Website

In May 2016, Google introduced an update to their search algorithm that significantly boost organic search result rankings to websites that were mobile-friendly. Hence, it is more than important than ever to make sure your website looks good and performs even better on mobile devices.

Infographics

Infographics display complex information in an easy-to-understand way, making them very popular among the masses. Most people don’t end up paying attention to the ‘info’ part and focus on the graphics. Good design is important, but you have to offer quality facts to back it up as a graphic goes a lot further than a text post.

Update Content

If you have been creating content for your brand for more than 3 months, you probably have got a goldmine of content in your archives to use and reuse. There are old posts that are definitely still generating organic traffic. You know it is a good and relevant topic and that people want to know about it. You can work and improve on those posts and leverage their authority for higher search rankings. You can also write a new post from scratch. If this seems like something out of your ballgame, consider hiring a digital marketing company in India to help you out.

It’s not just search engines, social media platforms and app store searches also keep evolving in terms of how they make you appear. It is important to know exactly how each platform works in the present time or at least work with professionals who know and can help you achieve your key performance goals.