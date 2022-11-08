Missing YouTube Shorts on Your Smart TV? Google Rolls Out Shorts on Big Screen

The wait to watch videos in YouTube Shorts on your smart TV screens is finally over! YouTube is expanding its bite-sized video feature Shorts to the smart television screens globally. The Google-owned video sharing platform announced this rollout in its YouTube blog on Monday.

Google said this feature (short videos of 60 seconds or less) will be released over the coming weeks to smart TV models, game consoles and streaming devices made in 2019 or later. You can play these bite-sized videos from the new Shorts shield on the homepage of the YouTube app or on a creator’s channel page.

“Bringing Shorts to our community has transformed the way people create and watch video on YouTube. When we introduced this new format, we optimized the experience for the mobile creator and viewer. Today, we’re expanding viewing access to Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen. While this may seem like a natural next step, an incredible amount of thought and care has gone into bringing this vertical, mobile-first experience to the big screen. In this next installment of our Innovation Series, you’ll hear from two of the user experience (UX) design leads who made this leap a reality,” said Neal Mohan, Chief Product Officer, YouTube

Today we’re bringing Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen. An incredible amount of thought has gone into bringing this mobile-first experience to the big screen. More on the @YouTube blog: https://t.co/8smsKaSXvc pic.twitter.com/U6vMHbm1sm — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) November 7, 2022

Meta and TikTok are making every effort to grab the whole short-form video market pie. Meta has been making progress with its Reels feature while TikTok is sitting at the top when it comes to bite-sized video hosting since 2016.

