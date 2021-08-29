Microsoft Will Allow You To Install Windows 11 In Older PCs

Microsoft has stated that most outdated PCs will now be able to run Windows 11. The system requirements for a Windows 11 upgrade have been significantly revised by the tech giant.

Windows 11 now officially supports the Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series, and Intel Core 7820HQ processors.

As long as the system has a 64-bit CPU running at 1 GHz or above, at least 4GB of RAM, and at least 64GB of storage, they can manually install Windows 11 from an ISO file.

"We have determined that the suitable 64-bit CPUs chosen, 4GB of memory, 64GB of storage, UEFI secure boot, graphics requirements, and TPM 2.0 are the appropriate minimum system requirements to deliver on the principles we set to best assist you. We did find a group of PC models that fulfill the criteria while running on Intel 7th generation CPUs that were not originally included in our minimum system requirements, "the company stated in a statement.

In June, Microsoft revealed its Windows 11 minimum hardware requirements, stating unequivocally that only Intel 8th generation and later CPUs were officially supported. However, the firm has recently said that this installation workaround was created particularly for companies to review Windows 11.

Microsoft is also upgrading the PC Health Check app. The new tool will give additional information about what makes a machine ineligible for an update, such as whether simply activating TPM 2.0 or Secure Boot would suffice.