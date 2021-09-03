Microsoft Next Surface Laptops Launch, Surface Duo 2 Tablet Expected

Microsoft has stated that the latest Surface devices will be revealed at a special event on September 22. Although Microsoft didn’t mention whether Surface laptops or tablets are set to be released on September 22, it stated that "the firm will talk about devices and Windows 11."

Microsoft's next products have been a closely guarded secret. Based on sources, Microsoft is expected to release the Surface Duo 2 tablet this year. The Duo 2 is the company's Android-powered foldable that will be Duo's successor.

The gadget has been leaked in pictures, and it appears to include a triple camera system, which is an advance over the original Duo. In the rear, there will be a telephoto camera, an ultrawide camera, and a wide-angle camera. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is also expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, which implies it will support 5G as well as NFC.

While the Surface Duo 2 will most likely be the star of the show, Microsoft may also unveil the Surface Book 3 successor during the event. According to Windows Central, the replacement may be dubbed the Surface Laptop Pro or something, but there will be no Surface Book 4.

Microsoft may potentially release the Surface Go 3 as the successor to the Surface Go 2, which is aimed at the entry-level market. The gadget just appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, demonstrating an increase in performance. The Surface Go 3 may have the same appearance as its predecessor, but it will include LTE connectivity and portable storage, according to sources.