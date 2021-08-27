Microsoft Halo Themed Xbox Series X Console, Deets Inside

Microsoft has announced the release of a Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series. The console marks the 20th anniversary of Halo, as well as the upcoming release of Halo Infinite.

Preorders for the new Halo Infinite Xbox Series Xbundle have gone live at the Microsoft Store, with the system launching on November 15 for $549.99.

This new device will be accompanied by other gadgets from the brand's partners at Seagate and Razer in the run-up to the release of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021, to help us commemorate 20 years of this famous franchise.

"Halo Infinite supports up to 4K and 60 frames per second on Xbox Series X|S, and Multiplayer Arena supports up to 120 frames per second, sophisticated 3D Spatial Sound, and more. And, with new features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and framerate boosting, the entire Halo game library improves on next-gen," the firm stated.

In addition to the console, the bundle will contain a unique Halo-branded controller.

Microsoft also unveiled a Razer Kaira Pro headset and a Seagate Game Drive inspired by Halo Infinite. In October, the latter will be available for $100 for the 2TB model and $160 for the 5TB model.

In addition, Microsoft is releasing a Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller, which will be available on November 15 for $199.99.