Microsoft Bing Ups Daily Chat Limit to 100

The daily conversation limit for Bing has been increased by Microsoft to 100. The six turns per session limitation will continue to be in place, as per Jordi Ribas, VP of Bing, Microsoft. This comes after the company released its Bing chatbot for Skype and mobile (Android and iOS).

According to reports, Bing's new update made it so that SERP (search engine result page) queries no longer count towards the Chat limit and that the sidebar bug that limited Bing Chat on Microsoft Edge was fixed. Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising and Web Services at Microsoft, made the announcements. Users will see a significant improvement in Bing Chat interaction, and the company has implemented a new tagging system, said Parakhin. The probability is high that the company will soon raise the chat limit yet again.