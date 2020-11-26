Micromax IN 1b Sale In India Delayed: Check Specifications And Price

It was earlier reported that Micromax IN 1b was set to go on sale in India on 26th Nov, Thursday. But the latest update in the news says that the sale is now delayed. Due to certain logistics issue, this decision was made.

The co-founder of Micromax, Rahul Sharma updated the news on twitter. The company is yet to announce a new date. Micromax IN 1b was launched along with the Micromax In Note 1. Micromax IN 1b was suppose to go on sale on Flipkart and the company website on Thursday, which will now be some day else.

The specifications for Micromax IN 1b were:

Price: starting Rs. 6,999 with Storage: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage

starting Rs. 6,999 with Storage: 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Price: Rs. 7,999 for the Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB variant

It has 5000 mAh battery power and comes with MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor. Also a face unlock feature and fingerprint sensor for safety. A 16.56 cm (6.52 inch) HD+ Display and 13MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera. The phone is said to be good for gaming and has amazing display.

See Rahul Sharma's tweet here: Translation- "I just got the news that due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be able to go on sale today. We regret the delay. We will soon get the IN 1b to you. Please continue to love us like always."