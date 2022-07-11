Miami-Based CEO Of 19 Firms Charged For Selling Fake Cisco Devices Worth $1 Billion

A CEO from Miami has been arrested for allegedly importing fraudulent and fake Cisco equipment and devices from China and Hong Kong and selling these products which was worth $1 billion.

The US Justice Department has indicted 38- time-old Onur' Ron' Aksoy for selling unauthentic Cisco products. According to the indictment, Aksoy allegedly ran at least 19 companies formed in New Jersey and Florida as well as at least 15 Amazon storefronts, at least 10 eBay storefronts, and multiple other entities (inclusively, the" Pro Network Entities") that imported tens of thousands of fraudulent and fake Cisco networking devices from China and Hong Kong and resold them to customers in the United States and other countries falsely representing the products as new and genuine.

It further says that the devices imported were generally older, lower-model products, some of which had been retailed or discarded, which Chinese counterfeiters then modified to appear to be genuine versions of new, enhanced, and more expensive Cisco devices.

Eventually, to make the devices appear new, genuine, high-quality, and factory-sealed by Cisco, the Chinese counterfeiters allegedly added counterfeited Cisco labels, stickers, boxes, documentation, packaging, and other materials.

(Inputs from Gadgets Now)

