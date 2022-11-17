Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India Head

Facebook parent company Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan, vice president of Asia Pacific gaming vertical as vice president of India operations. The development comes days after WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

Devanathan currently leads gaming business for the APAC region for Meta, according to her Linkedin profile. Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, Moneycontrol reported.

Before joining Meta Devanathan worked as a member of the board of directors for Pepper Financial Services Group and she also served as board member of National Library Board.

She has pursued MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi and also holds B. Tech in Chemical Engineering from Andhra University

