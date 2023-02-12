After laying off 11,000 employees last year, Facebook parent company Meta is likely to announce a fresh round of layoffs this 2023 which it called as the ‘ year of efficiency’, which founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had stated.

As per reports in Financial Times, there has been a lack of clarity about budgets and these apart managers are unable to plan their work. It is reported that the CEO had put mid-level managers on notice with a focus on increasing the efficiency of how decisions are being made in the company.

The Financial Times report claims that further job cuts at Meta are expected around March, as the company is currently going through performance reviews of the staff, the paper said while citing three current and former employees.

