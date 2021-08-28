Mercedes GLS 600 Maybach Enters SUV Market: Check Features, Price in India

Over the last decade, people's expectations of an SUV have shifted drastically. While room, power, and durability remain apparent requirements, the desire for a certain amount of comfort has grown. And when it comes to comfort and elegance, few could argue with Maybach. The Mercedes GLS 600 Maybach joins the world of SUV dreams with a huge personality, sumptuous and well-appointed interiors, and technologies centred on the rear occupant's comfort.