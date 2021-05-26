Meme Fest on Social Media Over Instagram, Twitter, FB and WhatsApp Ban in India

New Delhi: Netizens were shocked by rumors that social media services such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter might be blocked in India starting May 26th. On February 25, 2021, the government granted social media businesses three months to comply with comprehensive guidelines established by the government. The deadline for accepting the government's guidelines was set for May 25, but no platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter, have complied with the new rules. As a result, there has been a storm on the internet, and these platforms will cease to function as of Wednesday. Nothing, however, transpired. This sparked a flood of amusing memes and trolls on the internet.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's new regulations, social media platforms must recruit compliance officers from India. The officer will take care of the complaints, keep an eye on the content, and remove it if it is offensive. These restrictions apply not only to social media networks but also to over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

With the exception of Koo, an Indian social media platform, none of the main social media intermediaries have yet established a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, or a nodal contact person, according to sources.

Netizens flooded the internet with memes on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp ban in India, using humorous Bollywood dialogues to rationalize the situation and creating innovative GIFs. Take a peek around.

All those TikTokers who had finally moved on to Instagram Reels. #InstagramBan pic.twitter.com/Odl2mDuCbE — Mayank Choudhary (@CurryInTheBank) May 25, 2021