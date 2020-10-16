Apple announced that their new iPhone12 boxes will no longer come with wall pin-chargers or wired headphones. On Tuesday, Apple introduced four iPhones to its family namely iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All the iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip and come with Apple’s Super Retina XDR Display. After the iPhone 12 phones were unveiled, it sparked a meme fest online. There were many memes and jokes about that.

Samsung also took a chance to mock the tech giant with a funny post. They shared a post on Facebook that reads, “Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a smartphone.” Earlier in 2017, when Apple released its iPhone 7, Samsung mocked Apple with an ad titled 'Growing Up' for ditching headphone jacket.

Here are few tweets from Twitter on iPhone 12.

Iphone 5 and iphone 12😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5tugmzqIOg — Moves Like Jacka (@_thejacka) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 to the new iPhone 12#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/TXA9h6yHzZ — Harshit Joshi (@joshiiharshit) October 13, 2020

£800 for the iPhone 12 that looks just like a iPhone 5, that shit better fly when I put it on airplane mode. pic.twitter.com/NRV9pPo5RO — Benny James (@Beno_ldn) October 13, 2020

iPhone 5 with full screen and they slap that 2 camera and call it iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/8S3GkkU7Wd — Reyhan Rum's (@demitzzzz) October 13, 2020

Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives at Apple, during Tuesday's iPhone launch event said that, "Customers already have over 700 million Lightning headphones, and many customers have moved to a wireless experience. There are also over 2 billion Apple power adapters out there in the world, and that's not counting the billions of third-party adapters. We're removing these items from the iPhone box, which reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of precious materials."