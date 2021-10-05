Mark Zuckerberg Reacts to Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram Outage

Facebook and its family of apps were disrupted for few hours on Monday night. This outage will definitely be common when the apps are used by billions of people worldwide.

Facebook apps which include Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger and Oculus suddenly became inaccessible and within minutes, Facebook had disappeared from the internet. The outage was there for over five hours. The company stated that the services would take time to stabilize.

Though technology outages is not so uncommon, but many apps facing unexpected disruption was highly unusual. The last time Facebook faced outage is in 2019, where the reason was identified within hours, This time, the cause remained unclear.

Mark Zuckerberg posted- ‘Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about.’

The company apologized for the outage. “We’re sorry,” it said on Twitter after its apps started becoming accessible again. “Thank you for bearing with us.”