A Majority of Indians Stalk Their Exes, Partners on Social Media

Have you ever stalked your partner or secretly checked their phone? Don't say no; you should have done it at least once in your life. There are several ways to stalk your lover due to technological advancements. Many of them stalk or spy on their partners out of possessiveness.

According to the 2022 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report: Online Creeping, 73% of Indians who have been in a relationship admit to checking in on their current or past partner without their awareness, consent/permission, or knowledge. Not only do they check in, but almost a quarter of them admit to tracking their current or former partner's position using a location sharing app or creating a phoney profile to check on them on social media.



The younger generation, who are updated technologically have confessed that if they knew they would not be caught, they are more likely to monitor a current or past partner online. In comparison, around 42% of persons aged 40 and up hold the same view.