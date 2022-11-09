In a Major Goof-up, Sunny Leone’s Pic Appears on Karnataka TET-2022 Hall Ticket

Bengaluru: Karnataka Education department has launched a probe after a Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s photo was found on the hall tickets of a candidate who appeared for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET-2022) on November 6.

The blurred photo of Sunny Leone is going viral on social media. The faux paus in the candidate’s hall ticket came to light at the Rudrappa College when a candidate produced her hall ticket which had an actress photo printed in the place meant for the candidate. The college principal lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police.

The police said the blunder may have happened at the time of uploading the photograph while submitting the online application. The candidate who produced the hall ticket claimed that she did not fill the application online but asked others to do it on her behalf.

In its statement, the Education Department said the candidates must complete an online application for which a unique user ID and password is generated, and cannot be accessed by anyone else. It also said the department has no involvement in the generation of examination hall tickets and it is a sole responsibility of the candidates.

“The department has no role in whatever media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.

