Made In India PUBG Mobile Game Will Have Time Limit For Kid Players

Months after the Indian government banned more than150 Chinese apps over national security concerns, including popular mobile game PUBG. PUBG Mobile developers have announced that they will launch a new game called PUBG Mobile India to cater to Indian players on Thursday. PUBG corporation had announced that it will no longer authorize the Chinese firm to market the franchise in India.

The new game will maximize data security for its players and adhere to the local regulations, the announcement said. The developers said they will be improved in-game content and it will "reflect local needs." These changes include a virtual simulation training ground setting, clothing on new characters, and green hit effects instead of red. It will also add a feature to restrict game time for younger players.

PUBG Corporation plans to set up the local office, where it will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development. In addition, the company will look to actively collaborate with local businesses to strengthen its gaming service.