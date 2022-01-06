This Luxury Car Can Change Color at The Touch of a Button

BMW announced the iX M60 a high-end electric sports vehicle with over 500hp and over 300 miles of range on a single charge. The vehicle comes with two electric motors, 610 braking horsepower. The other features include 811 lb-ft of near-instantaneous torque when in Launch Control, and a 0 to 60mph acceleration time of 3.6 seconds.

BMW says that the acceleration remains almost constant up to the electronically-limited maximum speed of 155 mph when properly equipped. The electric sports vehicle has a 111.5kWh battery, with a usable 106.3kWh. Coming to the charging, BMW says it will take 97 minutes to go from 10 percent to 80 percent while plugged into a 25-amp system delivering 50kW of charge. When plugged into a 250-amp charger delivering 100kW of power, it will be done in 49 minutes and if it is a DC fast charger delivering 250kW of power, the iX M60 will only take 35 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent charged.

One more interesting feature is that the vehicle has an e-ink exterior that allows the car to change the colour from black to white with just the touch of a button. e-ink, it also consumes minimal power.

This color changing @BMWUSA #iX is wild! It’s apparently very temperature sensitive so they have a backup in a trailer in case this one gets too hot / cold pic.twitter.com/lXG1Gw0IKY — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) January 4, 2022

BMW confirmed the M60 will cost $106,095 including a $995 destination charge, which makes it roughly $22,000 and in India, it is Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

