Lomotif Launches #LomoVacations, A Campaign To Turn Your Travel Fantasies Into Reality

“Travel enables the spirit and does away with our prejudices”. This saying by Oscar Wilde truly establishes the essence of travelling that enlightens the soul. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have been cooped up at home with restrictions on travel. This has led to huge pent-up frustration which has also given birth to a term called ‘revenge travel’. On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Lomotif announces its latest campaign, #LomoVacations where creators can live out their long-awaited travel fantasies on the app for a chance to win prizes that will turn them into reality.

Lomotif’s #LomoVacations campaign is a worldwide campaign from September 21-30 that will present creators with the opportunity to share their favourite travel memories, along with their wackiest and most creative ideas for an upcoming holiday. A wide selection of travel destination clips will be curated on the platform for creators to remix with their own clips of what they would do on a holiday at each location, along with a playlist of chart-busting music catered for every type of travel destination to allow users to recreate the appropriate vibe.

All one has to do is to post their videos using the hashtag on the official #LomoVacations channel in the app. At the end of the campaign, three winners with maximum likes will each receive a USD $500 gift card to book a hotel stay for their next trip.

This World Tourism Day, join the tribe at Lomotif to express your travel desires and satiate your wanderlust in these unprecedented times.

About Lomotif:

Lomotif is a leading video-sharing social networking platform that is democratizing video creation. Since the creative company was co-founded by video enthusiast Paul Yang in 2014, Lomotif has been granted three technology patents uniquely focused on empowering creators to share and watch short videos with ease through remix and collaboration. Paul’s bold vision is to build the world’s largest video vocabulary to accelerate the world’s transition to video-first expression. Lomotif, available in the Apple and Google stores, is a downloadable app for hip hop, rap, and urban culture across the United States and Latin America. Lomotif is one of five partners selected by Snapchat for a bi-directional integration for posting stories between the two platforms.