Leaked: Moto Edge 20 Fusion Features, Indian Launch Price

Motorola is set to introduce two new smartphones in India in the coming days. The Lenovo-owned firm will launch the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion on August 17. On Flipkart, the product page for the forthcoming Motorola series has already gone up, and the firm has teased the device's main specifications.

However, before the big launch, the Motorola Edge 20 device price in India has leaked.

Based on the gadget data tweet, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion will be offered in two RAM configurations: a 6GB+128GB model and an 8GB+128GB model. The 6GB version will cost Rs 21,499, while the 8GB version will cost Rs 23,999. The Motorola Edge 20, on the other hand, will be offered in only one configuration: 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999.

While the information appears to be correct, we have to wait until Motorola confirms it. The Moto Edge 20 appears to be cheaper in India than the global price.

Moto Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion Specifications:

A 6.7-inch Max Vision display will be seen on the Moto Edge 20 and Moto Edge 20 fusion. The Moto Edge 20 features a 144Hz AMOLED display with a fast refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility. On the other hand, the Edge 20 Fusion has a 90Hz AMOLED display.

While the two smartphones have similar specifications, they are powered by distinct chipsets. The Snapdragon 778G processor is paired with up to 8GB of RAM in the Moto Edge 20 series. The Mediatek Dimensity 800U will be used in the Edge 20 Fusion. The devices will come pre-installed with Android 11.

The Edge 20 will feature a main camera with a resolution of 108 megapixels, as well as a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. A 32-megapixel camera sensor is located on the front of the device.