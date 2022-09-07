Leaked: iPhone 14 Pro, Max, Plus Features, Price

Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. IST at the Apple Far Out event. This will be a live event at Apple's Cupertino facility in the United States. The company will also unveil the official release date of iOS 16 and other details during the event.

Ahead of the iPhone 14 debut event, the prices and specifications of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max were leaked. Based on reports, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 max would be equipped with an improved version of the A15 Bionic CPU.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max specifications (expected):

1. According to the reports, the graphics performance will be increased in the A15 processor in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models since the chip have the same 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

2. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's information, only the iPhone 14 Pro models would be updated with Apple's newer A16 processor for higher CPU performance.

This is everything to expect of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Are you excited? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Gju8UYUnT9 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 5, 2022

3. The satellite communication capability may be available in iPhone 14 versions. This satellite communication technology might be used by Apple to offer emergency services functionality. In such cases, communication by satellite will be permitted and will be carried out alongside SMS and iMessage, with a grey-colored bubble indicating the communication model.

Everything to expect from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Would you consider this over the Pro? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/yp4nBElZoe — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 6, 2022

Price:

iPhone 14 pricing in India is projected to be Rs. 79,990.

iPhone 14 Max costs roughly Rs 90,000 in India.

Ming Chi-Kuo, a well-known Apple expert, has previously stated that he expects Apple will raise the price of its Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,099 (about Rs 87,838.12), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1,199. (around Rs 95,830.67). The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are projected to be substantially more expensive in India.

Where to watch the Apple live event:

Apple will also broadcast the unveiling ceremony live online. The iPhone 14 launch event will be streamed live on all of the company's social media channels and website, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Apple's iPhone 14 series announcement event in India will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST.