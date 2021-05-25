Leaked: Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications, Camera Other Details

Recently the design of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was leaked. It looked like a completely new style and design. Jon Prosser was the one to make this reveal. Another very famous leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer or @OnLeaks revealed the detailed specifications of the Pixel 6 Pro.

With this, it was confirmed that the Pixel series will be bringing in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The design, camera and colour, everything seems to be new with this one. Going by the leaks, Pixel 6 Pro will have a bigger screen and more specifications. Google Pixel 6 vanilla edition is set to have dual cameras on the back.

Judging by the leaks, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.67-inch display with a hole-punch cutout, front camera. It will mostly be an AMOLED panel. Not much was revealed about the refresh rate. There will be a triple camera with a primary wide-angle shooter and periscope telephoto lens.

Steve or @ OnLeaks shared on Twitter that Google Pixel 6 Pro has a better look. He shared that while Jon Prosser did give a good look at Pixel 6, he will be talking more about the specifications. “Thus, I'm back to provide a more accurate look at this device + display size + dimensions + 360° video, on behalf of @digitindia,” he wrote.