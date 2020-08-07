Google has some major plans for its flagship line. In addition to shutting down its current Pixel 4 to make way for the upcoming Pixel 5 phone.

According to the reports, the tech company is going to release a foldable Pixel phone in 2021. The device, codenamed "Passport", is clearly referred to as "foldable" and is included in the list of all Pixel devices from 2017's Pixel 2.

A leaked document says that a lower end mid-year device called the Pixel 5A is likely to release in the second quarter of 2021 and other devices codenamed “Raven” and “Oriole” for Q4 2021.

9to5Google is speculating that these may be Pixel 6 models. Finally, there's the Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5, which Google revealed earlier this week alongside the Pixel 4A. Officially, these devices are due to be released in the fall, but the document indicates that they could arrive in October.

It's not shocking to know that Google is working on a foldable Pixel device. The tech giant announced that it was prototyping the technology ahead of its annual I/O developer conference in the last year. Google also supports foldable phones with its Android OS platform to develop technology from the software side.