The iPhone 12 series has been the target of numerous leaks in recent weeks, ranging from the list of specifications to production issues to live phone videos. The latest in the long list of leaks is a footage featuring the iPhone 12 Pro's back panel with new LiDAR sensor placement, without any internal hardware.Yes... A video surfaced online.

A short clip was posted on Twitter by a known tipster with the handlename 'EverythingApplePro'. The video starts with the back panel of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and then shows the location of the LiDAR sensors, flat sides, smart connectors and other cutouts. One could also see the space for the wireless charging coil. Here is the video.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

The design seems close to what Apple was doing with the more boxy-shaped iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. As seen in the video, the triple camera configuration looks very similar to the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apparently, the SIM card tray has moved to the right side of the phone and this indicates that Apple will be fitting all the Pro models with the LiDAR sensor and not just the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max. Although a more recent leak revealed that this feature would be available for both the Pro versions.

In addition, Jon Prosser shared that iPhone 12 models went into mass production and won't come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. This indicates that the models will come with displays of 60Hz refresh rate, or probably 90Hz.