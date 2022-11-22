Google's parent company Alphabet, is reportedly planning to lay off about 10,000 employees, which is 6 percent of its workforce.

According to a report in The Information, Google plans to ease out poor performers through a new ranking and performance improvement plan, starting early next year. Managers could also use the ratings to avoid paying them bonuses and stock grants.

Under the new system, managers have been asked to categorize 6 percent of employees, or roughly 10,000 people, as low performers in terms of their impact on the business.

Alphabet has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees. Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to perform or leave if expectations are not met.

Alphabet has yet to comment on the report.

This year saw a series of layoffs by tech giants Meta, Amazon, Twitter, and many more in the offing amid reports of global recession and post-pandemic conditions and the layoffs might continue in the next year as well.

