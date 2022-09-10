Lava Probuds N11 Price in India

Lava International Ltd, an Indian mobile phone manufacturer announced the launch of its latest Neckband – Probuds N11 along with an introductory offer that will enable customers to purchase them at just Rs. 11. The brand claims that the neckband produces rich sound output, and the transcending feel will provide an immersive experience.

The introductory offer starts from September 10, 2022 will enable/provide customers to purchase Probuds N11 for Rs. 11 at 11:00 am on e-commerce website Amazon till September 12, 2022. If you miss a chance, you can purchase N11 from 13th September till 16th September at a one-time special price of Rs. 999. After the special introductory offer, Probuds N11 will be available from September 17, 2022 at Rs. 1499 for customers on Lava e-store, Amazon, and the company’s 100K+ PAN India stores.

Going by the design, the newly launched N11 is targeted towards the youth’s quest to stand out in the crowd, introduced in three striking colours- Firefly green, Kai Orange and Panther black. Additionally, Probuds N11 is loaded with top-notch features such as industry-first Dual Hallswitch function- Dash Switch, Turbo latency and Pro Game mode, Environment Noise cancellation, King-size battery capacity of 280mAh giving you upto 42 Hours playtime and a quick charge time of 10 minutes that gives a playback time of upto 13 hours.

Designed with an ergonomic shape for long-term use and a seamless experience, the Probuds N11 comes with 12 mm dynamic drivers, which deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass and provides dual connectivity which is a perfect feature for users who love to multitask or often share their earphones with a family member or friend. It also balances sound over a phone call with the latest Bluetooth v5.2, offering seamless instant connectivity and IPX6 water-resistant technology which makes the neckband sweat and splash resistant.

Commenting on the new launch, Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, “We at Lava always strive to bring latest technologies and high-performance devices at various price points to our customers. With our latest addition to Neckband segment, Probuds N11 is designed to give users an immersive listening experience. We are confident that N11 is one such product, which will appeal to the country’s youth due to its striking colour and the deep bass quality. We are delighted that, we can provide users perfect audio accessory for modern music lovers who seek superior performance and stylish design at an affordable price.”

The neckband also come with ENC feature which helps in better calling experience and noise free voice clarity when used in crowded places Magnetic Hallswitch- Dash switch allows user to Play/Pause music or Answer /Cut the call with just attracting the magnetic buds together or pulling them apart.

Additionally, Probuds are compatible with both Google & siri. The device has dual connectivity feature as well so that you can connect two devices at a time and can multitask. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and extended warranty of two months and Gaana subscription if the consumer is registered within 30 days of purchase. Additionally, the box comes with a micro USB data cable and silicone earplugs: large/medium/small.