Lava Blaze Specifications, Price in India

Bangalore: No.1 Indian Smartphone Brand*, Lava has launched its classy ‘Blaze’ smartphone that offers stylish design, superior performance, and premium features that strive to match the expectations of young Indian customers who want aesthetically designed models with features of a premium phone at affordable prices.

Priced at Rs. 8,699, this proudly Indian smartphone is fully loaded with features like a glass back design – first of its kind in the segment, Android 12, 3+3(Virtual) GB RAM + 64 GB ROM for storing pictures, videos, and large files, 13 MP triple rear camera with 8 MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies, bottom firing speaker, Type C Charging, FPS and face unlock feature for enhanced security, among others.

Customers will be able to pre-book the Blaze from 07th July 2022 and the sale will go live on 14th July 2022. It will be available for customers on Flipkart, Lava e-store, and offline stores. The First 1000 customers who pre-book will receive free Lava Probuds 21 truly wireless earbuds, which offer up to 9 hours of buds battery backup on a single charge.

Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited said, “Customers’ expectations are continually evolving. Youth today do not want to compromise on the phone's appearance and aesthetics. With Blaze, we are trying to meet those expectations. It comes feature loaded with the latest Glass Back Design, Android 12, and 13 MP Triple Camera that makes it an all-rounder. This best-in-segment smartphone, made in India, is dedicated to every #ProudlyIndian smartphone user that dreams of seeing their country as the next tech superpower.”

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India said “We envision a future that is smart and connected driven by technology democratization, and the Lava Blaze, powered by MediaTek, reiterates our focus on bringing great value to the consumer. The new Lava smartphone will help bridge the digital divide while furthering the government’s Make in India vision. We congratulate Lava on the new release and look forward to a long and fruitful association in the years ahead.”

For a superior consumer experience, a first-of-its-kind ‘free service at home’ will be provided to the customers in which service will be provided at Customers’ doorstep. To avail this, the customer will have to only pay the standard service charge and no extra amount will be charged for home visit.

Blaze comes with MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset for an unmatchable performance, a powerful 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting usage along with a 10W type-C fast charger that gets the phone ready with full charge in lesser time. For an unparalleled viewing experience, it has a

20:9 notch HD display of 6.5”. It also offers 2 years of security updates for its users. The device also provides 100 days of Free Screen Replacement as protection against any screen damage.