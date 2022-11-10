Lava Blaze 5G Specifications, Price in India

Bangalore: Lava International Limited, an end-to-end mobile handset and mobile solutions company based in India, today announced that its Lava 5G smartphone ‘Blaze 5G’ will go on sale starting on November 15 at 12 noon exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon.in at a special introductory price of Rs 9,999 on the launch date for a limited stock. The actual price of the smartphone is Rs 10,999.

The Lava Blaze 5G was first revealed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, at the India Mobile Congress 2022.

Lava Blaze 5G comes with a feature wherein YouTube works in the background without opening the app, allowing users to play their favourite videos while multi-tasking. The feature is yet another illustration of Lava’s capabilities in India.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, Lava 5G is launched with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz which allows smartphones to provide all-round smartphone experience enabling users to perform tasks using multiple applications including games, simultaneously.

Speaking about the product, Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said, “The Blaze 5G aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point. With a first-in-category Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor and all the relevant 5G bands, the Blaze 5G is an all-rounder smartphone for technology enthusiasts.”

The 5G smartphone features a premium glass back design, clean Android 12 OS with anonymous call recording feature, 50 MP AI triple rear camera with EIS support and 8MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies. It also has a 4GB+ 3GB Virtual RAM for a high end & lag free user experience and 128 GB UFS ROM equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage. It further has an optimized battery consumption due to its ultra-efficient 7nm chipset.

“We congratulate Lava on helping make 5G experiences accessible to a wider audience. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G-integrated chip ensures incredible performance and enables consumers to enjoy better 5G, faster and more reliable connections, power efficiency, and longer battery life along with incredible photo, and video capabilities,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a large 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone also provides security features with a side mounted fingerprint unlock.