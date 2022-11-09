Launch Of AI For All: A Unique Public Awareness Programme In Hyderabad

During the launch of iRASTE Project, Minister of IT, Government of Telangana KT Rama Rao had announced earlier that the Telangana State will train hundred thousand students in Artificial Intelligence. In tune with that a pilot initiative was undertaken today at the Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidhyalayam. Post successful implementation of this pilot, this initiative will be scaled up to other schools and colleges.200+teachers and Class Representativesattended an orientation session on AI For All. This program is driven by Emerging Technologies Wing of ITE&C Department and Education Department, Govt. of Telangana in partnership with Intel India.

‘AI For All’ is a self-learning online program designed to raise public awareness about Artificial Intelligence. It aims to demystify AI for people from all walks of life – a student, a stay-at-home parent, a professional in any field, and senior citizens.

The program comprises two sections that can be completed in four hours. Each section is based on AI-related concepts explained through engaging activities and quizzes. AI Aware builds an elementary understanding of AI and its potential and pitfalls. AI Appreciation helps one to gain introductory knowledge of the common domains of AI and its related issues, and individuals can start building personal learning plans.

Today’s program was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana; Vakati Karuna, Education Secretary, Government of Telangana; Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana; and Prof. M Vijjulatha, Principal, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidhyalayam and Team Intel.

Speaking on the occasion, Karuna Vakati, Education Secretary, Government of Telangana said that “Education curriculum needs to keep up with the pace of the changing times. And I will make sure that this project is scaled up to other schools and colleges as well. I wish the team best of luck in this endeavour”

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana, said“Artificial Intelligence is one such emerging technology that has an impact in all the sectors. Starting early to learn about the fundamentals of AIwill equip the students to become AI Programmers and Developers and develop an understanding to think about where and how AI can play a role in increasing the wellbeing of the people. I wish the team all the best to make this initiative a grand success”