Following the changes in the ownership and subsequent changes to the product design by its new CEO Elong Musk, concerned users desperately started searching for alternative platforms like Mastodon but in the cacophony, Koo, an Indian multilingual microblogging platform, became a hit not only among Indians but also in Brazil.

Twitter rival Koo app was founded by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka in March 2020. The app is available in over countries and available in 11 languages.

The Koo app was launched in Brazil in Portuguese language in the third week of November. The app recorded over 1 million downloads within 48 hours of its launch in the Latin American country. The Bengaluru-headquartered company boasts of popular Brazilian celebrities such as actor Babu Santana, singer Claudia Leitte, and author Rosana Hermann on its platform. Recently, Brazilian President Lula da Silva joined Koo and had over 1 lakh followers in just a couple of days.

Backed by the Indian government, the Koo app saw a meteoric rise and today it claims to have over 50 million downloads. Besides English, the multilingual microblogging platform is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese and Punjabi.

Responding to a query on Twitter suspending the official account its competitor Koo from its platform, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said Koo has become the number one microblogging app in Brazil.

“Recently Koo became the No.1 microblogging app in Brazil, and in many of the geographies it is actually increasing its presence very fast, very rapidly. So I don't think one small action by Twitter will be able to make any big difference, which has its very good growth story. It is a very robust platform,” Vaishnav told media persons in Bengaluru on Monday.

