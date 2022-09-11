Know The Reason Why Google Logo Wears Sombre Look Today?

Have you noticed an unusual change in the Google homepage today? Wondering why the American multinational company’s brand logo has been de-coloured while the other links are colored? We will tell you the reason why Google has chosen to go monochrome today.

Well, Google is mourning the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-standing monarch, who died at the age of 96 on September 8. And, Google is paying tribute to Britain's longest-standing monarch by changing the logo colour to grey.

In the United Kingdom, Google replaced the vibrant logo with grey colour on the day of the Queen’s death and the change is visible in India on Sunday.



Unlike the Google Doodles, the grayscale logo is not clickable. However, if a user hovers over the Google logo on the search engine’s home page, he/she should be able to see ‘Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ pop up.

Before Google decided to turn its logo grey as a mark of respect, the search engine’s CEO Sundar Pichai mourned the Queen’s death on Twitter.

“Sending our deepest condolences to the people of the UK and around the world mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed,” Pichai tweeted his condolence message.

India is also observing a one-day state mourning for the Queen on Sunday. The national flag is being flown at half-mast across the country. This is not the first time Google changed its famous multicolour logo to a solemn grey. It had gone monochrome as a sign of respect for President George HW Bush who died on November 30, 2018.

