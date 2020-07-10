Know How To Create TikTok Style Videos On Instagram Reels
NEW DELHI: Most of the people might be missing TikTok, right! Yes... But now, no worries! Facebook-owned Instagram announced an extension of testing of Reels which allows the users to record, edit, and share short multi-clip videos on Wednesday. We have already seen some of the apps like Chingari, Mitron, etc to capture the attention of TikTok users. Now with Instagram Reels, users can share short videos with their followers. Creating Instagram Reels is very easy. After Brazil, Germany, and France, India is the fourth country where this new format is being tested.
Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India said that "With the overall increase in video consumption and videos accounting for more than one-third of Instagram posts in India, Instagram has a major role to play in unleashing expression in the country."
He further added that, "With Reels, we are unveiling the future of entertainment on the platform, in a way that inspires creativity. With numerous artistic formats, whichever way you want to express yourself, it can now be on Instagram."
Know how to create Reels:
- Open Instagram, tap the camera icon which is present on the top-left. Now you can see the options such as Live, Story, and Reels.
- Tap Reels and you are done. Start creating Reels on Instagram and the maximum length of any video clip is 15 seconds.
- If you want to either start or stop the recording, just tap the big white circle icon.
- Want to add a few effects via icons? Before starting recording, add a few effects through icons on the left side. Tap the smiley button and swipe right on the big white circle, you can see the available effects.
- You can record videos in slow motion at up to 0.3x or speed them up to 3x using the right arrow icon which is similar to that of a play button. You can set a three-second timer before recording any clip.
- Tap the timer icon which is present on the left side and set the duration of your clip then tap Set Timer. Tapping the music icon on the left will allow the users to add music to the clip.
- The most attractive feature is that lyrics are visible on the screen and you can choose any part of the song. Instagram Reels allows the users to pick their favourite parts of any track.