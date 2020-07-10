NEW DELHI: Most of the people might be missing TikTok, right! Yes... But now, no worries! Facebook-owned Instagram announced an extension of testing of Reels which allows the users to record, edit, and share short multi-clip videos on Wednesday. We have already seen some of the apps like Chingari, Mitron, etc to capture the attention of TikTok users. Now with Instagram Reels, users can share short videos with their followers. Creating Instagram Reels is very easy. After Brazil, Germany, and France, India is the fourth country where this new format is being tested.

Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India said that "With the overall increase in video consumption and videos accounting for more than one-third of Instagram posts in India, Instagram has a major role to play in unleashing expression in the country."

He further added that, "With Reels, we are unveiling the future of entertainment on the platform, in a way that inspires creativity. With numerous artistic formats, whichever way you want to express yourself, it can now be on Instagram."

Know how to create Reels: