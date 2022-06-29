Know How To Access Gmail Messages Without Internet

Most of the people in today's world are depending on Internet, right! If the internet services are slow, then people go crazy. Here is good news for those who manage everything through messaging on Gmail. There is a special feature on Gmail that removes the requirement of the internet to access messages. According to Google Support, you can read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you aren't connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com.

Google recommends bookmarking the link mentioned in Chrome. If you're using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings.

Know how you can turn on Gmail offline as per Google

Download Chrome on your computer or laptop. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode.

Go to Gmail offline settings.

Then Check 'Enable offline mail' option. One can also choose settings on how many days of messages one wants to sync.

Then click 'Save Changes.