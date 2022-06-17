Key Takeaways From Elon Musks First Address to Employees

By Devraj Bollareddy

Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollar acquisition of Twitter came with a lot of controversies, leaving Twitter users feeling bittersweet about the whole ordeal. Today, Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time, let’s go over what Musk said to his employees and how they reacted to his statements.

According to a source, a majority of employees on Twitter’s slack messaging board reacted negatively to Elon Musk’s statements. Musk stated that a lot of his future plans for Twitter depend on how financially healthy the company is and Twitter needs to ‘rationalise’ its headcount if it wants to see growth in the future. He followed up this statement by saying that as of now, Twitter is not a financially healthy company as the costs exceed the revenue. This statement left many employees fearing being laid off but Musk reassured them that any employee who is a significant contributor to growth need not have any fears.

Musk has high hopes for the platform, aiming to reach 1 billion active users. This seems like a tough feat to achieve considering the fact that as of q1 2022, Twitter only had around 220 million active daily users. However, Elon Musk’s definition of success does not revolve around figures or numbers; he said that Twitter will only be successful when it is helping the human civilization further as a whole.

Earlier this year, Musk stated that one of his main goals after acquiring Twitter is turning Twitter into a platform where anyone can say what they want. As of now, tweets on Twitter are moderated and accounts risk the chance of being permanently banned from the site if they engage in harmful and abusive speech. Twitter has also made huge leaps when it comes to protecting users from fake news, with some tweets flashing a warning above them even if there is the smallest sliver of a chance that it is fake news.

