Kaspersky List of Video Games With Cybersecurity Risk

Many times, due to malicious software, important data will be stolen from computers and other systems. A dangerous password-stealing software threatened those who play games like PUBG, Call of Duty, Roblox, and Minecraft.

According to the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky's report, these attacks were carried out between July 2021 and June 2022 and affected more than 3.84,000 users. Kaspersky’s cybersecurity researchers explained that this malware was discovered in March 2020 and is currently one of the most common Trojans. This malware can steal passwords and credentials from browsers, FTP clients, and desktop messenger. Here is the list of games affected by this malware.

Minecraft

Duty

FIFA

The Sims

Far cry

CS:GO

Roblox

Need for speed

Grand Theft Auto

League of Legends

dota 2

Apex Legends

World of Warcraft

Weapons of War

Tomb Raider

STALKER

Warhammer

PUBG

Valorant

Resident Evil

Command & Conquer

hitman

Total War

Cyberpunk 2077

Elden Ring

Final Fantasy

Halo

Legend of Zelda

