Kaspersky List of Video Games With Cybersecurity Risk
Many times, due to malicious software, important data will be stolen from computers and other systems. A dangerous password-stealing software threatened those who play games like PUBG, Call of Duty, Roblox, and Minecraft.
According to the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky's report, these attacks were carried out between July 2021 and June 2022 and affected more than 3.84,000 users. Kaspersky’s cybersecurity researchers explained that this malware was discovered in March 2020 and is currently one of the most common Trojans. This malware can steal passwords and credentials from browsers, FTP clients, and desktop messenger. Here is the list of games affected by this malware.
- Minecraft
- Duty
- FIFA
- The Sims
- Far cry
- CS:GO
- Roblox
- Need for speed
- Grand Theft Auto
- League of Legends
- dota 2
- Apex Legends
- World of Warcraft
- Weapons of War
- Tomb Raider
- STALKER
- Warhammer
- PUBG
- Valorant
- Resident Evil
- Command & Conquer
- hitman
- Total War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Elden Ring
- Final Fantasy
- Halo
- Legend of Zelda
