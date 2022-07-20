Just 28pc Indians Associate Home Security to Being Safe & Sound: Godrej Security Solutions Study

Bangalore: What does ‘Safe & Sound’ mean? Since the pandemic, there has been a massive shift in India’s security habits. Even though the crime rates continue to rise, Indians prioritize health and physical security over home security. Given the increasing gap between the awareness and adoption of home security, Godrej Security Solutions, a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship Company of the Godrej Group, has conducted a study called ‘Decoding Safe and Sound: in the Indian Context’. The study reveals that ‘Safe and Sound’ to Indians are based on three key contexts: Health wellbeing, property security and technology safety. 42 % of respondents associate ‘Safe and Sound’ to the wellbeing of their own health and to that of their loved ones.

With the pandemic easing out and people moving out of their homes, it was shocking to know that only 28% of the respondents associated Safe and Sound to their property and possessions. The focus on health wellbeing was re-emphasized when 31% of respondents said that they were most likely to opt for contactless options even while looking at home security solutions. Godrej Security Solutions has in the past two years introduced a range of contactless security solutions. The category has seen a 20% Y-o-Y growth in sales. The study also revealed that men were more disposed to opting for contactless solutions than women.

It must be noted that when a similar study was conducted by the brand in 2021, more than 80% of respondents were concerned about the health and wellbeing of their family members while travelling as against the security of their homes from theft or robbery. In this year’s report, the response is far more balanced. This is believed to be the result of the pandemic easing out.

Mr Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head at Godrej Security Solutions said, “With rising crime rates it’s important to focus on physical as well as network home security. With emergence of technology, there are an abundance of home security solutions in the market. However, what we have gathered from the study is that while there are solutions, there is a huge gap in the awareness and adoption of these technological solutions. The main objective behind this survey was to bring forth to people the need for security, make them aware of the solutions that are there in the market and how home security solutions can lead to a safer, more convenient, and flexible routine.

What emerged from the study was also that the Baby boomer generation clearly prioritized and associated Safe and Sound to the security of their possessions. This was in comparison to 44% of millennials and 40% of Gen Z that responded saying that post-pandemic their number one concern and priority at home is protecting their health and well-being, and hence refer ‘Safe and Sound’ to health and wellbeing. As per a past study conducted by Godrej Security Solutions, majority of homeowners are living in denial and not taking security of their valuables and home very seriously with utmost belief in Karma and a reactive attitude towards securing themselves.

In spite of the global attention to data privacy, only 13.6% of respondents associated Safe and Sound to data security. Last year, Godrej Security Solutions disrupted the home security market by launching India’s most secure range of home cameras that transfer data over secure cloud servers based in India as contrary to most other home CCTV options that store data in severs located outside the country. The brand saw a 40% uptick in CCTV sales in the past one year.

Godrej Security Solutions commissioned this survey across 7 cities in India. A key insight that emerged from the study was that there is a strong need for phygital solutions. The leading security brand will be aligning their product development and communications basis the study. The brand has increased its investment on technology and innovation by 50% over last year with a strong focus on adopting global technology to bring disruptive security solutions to the Indian consumer.