JioFiber Extends High-speed Broadband Services to 71 Towns in AP, Telangana

HYDERABAD: JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service in the country, has further strengthened its presence in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Continuing its rapid expansion, JioFiber has now reached 71 major cities and towns across both Telugu States.

In Andhra Pradesh, JioFiber further consolidated its leadership position with a strong presence in 43 cities and towns. Besides key cities like Vijayawada, Vishakapatnam, JioFiber is also available in Anakapalle, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Bobbili, Chirala, Chittoor, Cuddapah, Dharmavaram, Eluru, Gannavaram, Gudivada, Guntakal, Guntur, Hindupur, Ibrahimpatnam, Jaggayyapet, Kakinada, Kurnool, Machilipatnam, Madanapalle, Nandigama, Nandyal, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Nidadavolu, Nuzvidu, Ongole, Peddapuram, Ponnuru, Proddatur, Rajahmundry, Sri Kalahasti, Srikakulam, Tadepalle, Tadepallegudam, Tanuku, Tenali, Tirupati, Vinukonda, Vizayanagaram and Vuyyuru.

In Telangana too, JioFiber expanded its services to 28 cities and towns. Besides Hyderabad, JioFiber is available in Adilabad, Bodhan, Bhongir, Hanumakonda, Jagitial, Janagon, Kodad, Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Maheshwaram, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ramagundam, Sangareddy, Shadnagar, Shankarally, Suryapet, Tandur, Wanaparthy, Warangal and Zaheerabad. It plans to expand its footprint to 7 more towns soon.

The fast-expanding footprints of JioFiber have helped thousands of students and teachers in pursuing education and benefiting from dependable and seamless high-speed broadband internet. Hundreds of professionals especially from IT and other service sectors could also continue working from home smoothly from their native places in the state. Several small enterprises and educational institutions in these cities have seamlessly switched to the digital mode in tune with the demand of their respective businesses and professions.

It is worth mentioning here that JioFiber now offers zero entry cost for new post-paid plan users, wherein users get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set-Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Post-paid connection. Another game-changing proposition is JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza offering unlimited entertainment starting at only Rs 100 extra. While users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month, additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 popular OTT apps.

JioFiber is currently catering to lakhs of customers in both AP & Telangana, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and Education platforms.