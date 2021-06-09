Jio Users Can Now Recharge Via Whatsapp

- Save the number - 70007 70007 & simply send hi from WhatsApp

Jio has integrated with WhatsApp to bring what is going to be the most innovative product for customer empowerment in recent times. WhatsApp is a household name and almost every smartphone user uses WhatsApp multiple times a day. Keeping this in mind, and ensuring Jio customers get served at their comfort, Jio users will now be able to get full control of their Mobility, Fiber and JioMart account via WhatsApp.

Jio users can get access to the following within WhatsApp:

1. Jio SIM Recharge

2. Get a new Jio SIM or Port-In (MNP)

3. Support for Jio SIM

4. Support for JioFiber

5. Support for International Roaming

6. Support for JioMart

Multiple Languages: Jio Users can use these features in English and Hindi and will soon be made available in more Indian languages.