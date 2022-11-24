Jio True 5G Now Available in Pune

Mumbai: Jio today announced that Jio True 5G will now be available in Pune thereby providing Punekars a reason to rejoice with Unlimited 5G Data at upto 1 1Gbps speeds. Jio begins Beta testing of its True 5G network in a city only when a large part of the city is covered by its StandAlone True 5G network, so that Jio customers get good coverage and experience the most advanced Jio 5G network.

Commenting on this announcement, Jio Spokesperson said, “Post the launch of Jio True 5G in 12 cities, large number of Jio users have enrolled into the Jio Welcome Offer thereby helping Jio with customer and service feedback to create what will be the most advanced 5G network anywhere in the world.

As expected, the data usage on Jio’s True 5G network is many-a-times higher than the current data consumed on Jio’s 4G network. What stands out is that this data experience is being delivered at break-neck speeds ranging anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps and at extremely low latency that enables use-cases across various verticals that only a True 5G network can bring to life.”

Pune has a large student population and is regarded as a leading IT hub, as well as one of the most important automobile and manufacturing hubs in India. Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for Punekars.

Starting 23rd November, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.