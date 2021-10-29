Jio Next Phone Launch Date, Specifications, Price

Jio and Google announced today that the much-anticipated JioPhone Next, the made-for-India smartphone jointly designed by the two companies, will be available in stores from Diwali, adding to the festival cheer in the country. This will be the most affordable smartphone anywhere in the world with an entry price of only ₹1,999 and the rest paid via easy EMI over 18/24 months. A unique financing option like this is being introduced for the first time for a device in this category, making it accessible for a much wider set of consumers. With features that are unprecedented in any phone in this category, JioPhone Next will be available across the country at Reliance Retail’s extensive network of JioMart Digital retail locations. ENSURING EVERY INDIAN GETS EQUAL OPPORTUNITY AND EQUAL ACCESS TO DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY 1. This is the first time, that a phone in the entry-level category is getting a financing option. 2. This makes the entry price extremely affordable and almost equal to a feature phone price. 3. JioMart Digital’s network of more than 30,000 retail partners are empowered to provide the JioPhone Next with paperless digital financing option, extending to the remotest corners of the country, making it geographically accessible to every Indian. 4. JioMart Digital is also empowering these retail partners and enabling them to multiply their sales and profitability through the JioMart digital platform.

1. Snapshot of JioPhone Next standout features: Easily access and consume content in a choice of 10 languages:

1. For users who might not be able to read content in their language, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language.

2. Read Aloud and Translate Now are now OS-wide features that will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos.

3. Using App Actions, people can utilize their Google Assistant to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on this device.

4. In addition to asking for the latest cricket scores or a weather update, users can also ask Google Assistant to play music on JioSaavn or check their balance on My Jio.

5. A great camera: A fast, high-quality camera is a must-have feature for today's smartphone users, JioPhone Next delivers great photos and videos: from clearer photos at night and in low-light situations to HDR Mode that brings out wider color and dynamic range in photos.

JioPhone Next integrates India-themed Snapchat Lenses directly into Camera Go, the phone’s camera app, which will create a more delightful and innovative photo-taking experience for users.

6. Instantly share Apps, files and more with family and friends: Simplified sharing apps, photos, videos, music and other content, even without the internet, using the ‘Nearby Share’.

7. Ongoing feature upgrades and the latest security updates: Along with support for the latest Android security updates, this experience will keep getting better with new features updates and customizations, all delivered over-the-air. With Google Play Protect built in, it has Google’s world-class security and malware protection.

And with the Google Play Store, users will have access to millions of apps that people across the world use and enjoy. Google and Jio’s engineering and product development teams are continuing to build on these capabilities and are committed to offering a best-in-class experience to millions of India’s internet users.

