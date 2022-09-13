Jio Fiber Offers Free Subscription of OTT Platforms, Deets Inside

Are you planning to get Jio Fiber connection? We have some good news for users...

Jio is offering huge offers on its fibre subscriptions, which include all the OTT platforms. With a Jio fibre connection, you can access OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar free of cost.

The subscriptions vary from RS.999 to RS. 8499, including GST with one-month validity.

Then what are you waiting for, go for it!

Here are more details about the subscriptions:

Rs 999 Plan: This broadband plan offers unlimited data with 150 Mbps speed in both upload and download. It also offers unlimited voice calling, a complimentary subscription to Jio apps, and more within 30 days of validity. The OTT subscription includes a 1-year Amazon Prime Videos subscription, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji and JioSaavn.

Rs 1499 Plan: The unlimited data broadband plan offers 300 Mbps connection speed. Within 30 days of its validity, it also offers free voice calling, unlimited access to Jio apps, and more benefits. Additionally, the OTT subscription offers access to Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn in addition to Netflix Basic plan and Amazon Prime Videos subscription.

Rs 2499 Plan: With a 500 Mbps upload and download speed, this broadband plan offers unlimited bandwidth. Additionally, it gives free Jio app downloads, unlimited voice calls, and other benefits for 30 days validity. The OTT subscriptions added with the plan include a Netflix Standard plan, an Amazon Prime Videos membership, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn.

Rs 3999 Plan: The broadband plan offers limitless internet with 1Gbps upload and download speeds. Plus, it offers free access to Jio apps, unlimited voice calls, and more with a plan validity of 30 days. The OTT package comes with a Netflix Standard plan, an Amazon Prime Videos membership, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn subscriptions, as well as other streaming services.

Rs 8499 Plan: The most expensive Jio Fibre plan provides 6600 GB of data and 1Gbps internet speed for both uploads and downloads. Within 30 days of its validity, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling, a free Jio apps membership, and more benefits. A Netflix premium plan, an Amazon Prime Video subscription, a Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, ZEE5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal +, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALTBalaji, and JioSaavn subscription are all included in the OTT combo.

Notably, the price of the Jio Fiber plans excludes GST. So, the final price of the plans will differ with added GST charges.

