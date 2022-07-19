Jio Adds 3.27 lakh New Subscribers in AP, Telangana: TRAI Data

Reliance Jio has added 3.27 lakh new subscribers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana for the month of May 2022, as per the latest telecom subscriber data released by TRAI.

Reliance Jio added a highest of 3,27,020 new subscribers in May 2022. While Bharti Airtel added 71,312 mobile subscribers; Vodafone Idea lost 74,808 subscribers and BSNL lost 78,423 subscribers in the same month.

Nationally, Reliance Jio further cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained 31.11 lakh wireless subscribers in May, taking its total mobile customer count to 40.87 crore.

Bharti Airtel added 10.27 lakh subscribers in May, taking its mobile user tally to 36.21 crore. Vodafone Idea lost 7.59 lakh wireless subscribers, and its subscriber base slid to 25.84 crore in the same period. State-run BSNL also witnessed a decline its user base by nearly 53.62 lakh to 11.28 crore.

