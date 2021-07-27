JCB India Introduces New Range of CEV Stage IV Compliant Wheeled Construction Equipment Vehicles

Jaipur: India’s leading manufacturer of Construction Equipment Vehicles, JCB India, today launched its all-new range of CEV Stage IV compliant Wheeled Construction Equipment vehicles. The launch of these machines makes JCB India the first company in the Industry to have brought in the CEV Stage IV Emission Standards across its range of Wheeled Machines.

The range includes the 3DX Plus and the 4DX Backhoe Loaders, the VM117 Soil Compactor, the 530-70 and the 530-110 Telehandlers with Engines complying with the new Emission Norms. For bulk handling, three new Wheeled Loaders, the 433-4, the 437-4 and the 455-4 were also launched with new Engines.

At an event held at Jaipur, the CEO and Managing Director of JCB India, Deepak Shetty said, “Sustainable growth has always been one of the cornerstone of our operations. We welcome the introduction of CEV Stage IV Emission Standards for Wheeled Construction Equipment Vehicles. This new range is our strong commitment towards the environment and sustainability. In addition to being lower in Emissions, these machines are also more fuel-efficient, thus reducing the total cost of ownership of the equipment”

The machines come with JCB’s advanced Telematics technology called JCB Livelink. This revolutionary technology gives real-time updates about the machine’s performance, its operating and health parameters in addition to its location. They can be geo-fenced, time-fenced and can be located through GPS. To date, approximately 1,80,000 LiveLink enabled JCB machines have been sold. This has changed the way customers manage their fleet.

Further, JCB’s Intelli-Diagnostic technology helps in accurate fault-finding through a digital interface. Additionally, Genuine Parts can also be ordered online through the JCB Parts Mobile Application. Deepak Shetty further said, “With infrastructure projects requiring round-the-clock operations, we realised the importance of our customers being able to remain in touch with their fleet at all times. JCB Livelink has made that possible. Our investments in integrating digital technology in our products have made the experience of owning a JCB product truly world-class, and this will only increase in the times to come”

The event took place at JCB India’s state of the art factory at Jaipur. Commissioned in the year 2014, it is JCB’s youngest manufacturing facility in India and makes Backhoe Loaders, Mini Excavators, Skid Steers, Telehandlers and the new Access range of machines.

He added, “Many of the products launched today are going to be manufactured at JCB Jaipur. We are proud to have created a young, vibrant and gender diverse manufacturing facility where all job roles are gender-neutral. Currently, almost 35% of the workforce on the shop floor comprises of women, and machines manufactured in Jaipur are exported to over 55 countries. The facility is built around a strong Sustainability model as it has Zero Discharge and makes ample use of Solar Power”

The transition from BS(III) to CEV Stage IV Emission Standards requires a significant step-change in technology and JCB continued its investments despite the Pandemic. Various programs have been undertaken by the company in developing the Skills across its Product Support network over the past few months to ensure that customers get world-class product support. The machines have been Engineered in India, keeping in mind the need of Indian customers. They have been tested and validated across the country for almost 1,00,000 hours.

The new Backhoe Loader range has the new 3DX Plus, 3DX Super, 3DX Xtra & 4DX to address the needs of a variety of applications and come with 30 innovative features. The new 3DX plus is 7% more fuel-efficient and has up to 8% higher digging forces for better performance. In Plus mode, the machine has 25% more productivity at the excavator end versus Economy mode. With a 15% lower maintenance cost, the machine provides an excellent return on investment. The 4DX Backhoe Loader on the other hand is 12% more fuel-efficient and comes with a Smooth Ride System (SRS), AMT & servo controls on the Excavator end as standard.

Of the three Wheeled Loading Shovels introduced, the 433-4 comes with a JCB eco max 444 engine and ZF axles & transmission. With an improved output of up to 8% and an enhanced fuel efficiency of up to 10%, this new machine is also lower on maintenance and comes with a 15% bigger cabin.

The larger 437-4 is fitted with a JCB 448 eco max engine and a ZF Germany WG 130 transmission. The new model is up to 10% more fuel-efficient as compared to the outgoing model and has a bigger Cabin for Operator comfort with lower maintenance cost.

And the 455-4 has a Cummins engine, ZF Germany Axles and a WG 190 Transmission. With an increased output of up to 5% in Power mode and a fuel efficiency improvement of up to 10%, this machine is designed to perform in the most arduous of applications.

JCB also introduced the new VM 117 Soil compactor which is powered by a 55 kW JCB eco max 444 engine without the need for engine after-treatment. The machine is up to 10% more fuel-efficient as compared to the previous model. It has high productivity, reliability and operator comfort that make it a preferred choice for Compaction needs

Two new side-engined Telehandlers, the 530–70 and 530–110 were also introduced. Both machines come with the JCB ecoMax 444 engine. A narrow chassis along with a standard four-wheel drive for better traction make these machines well suited for material handling requirements. With the engine being on the side, the operator gets greater visibility which enhances safety. Lower NVH levels and Air-conditioned cab ensure Operator comfort.

JCB has one of the widest dealer networks in the country. It has more than 60 dealers and 700 outlets with trained manpower and adequate parts stock at each of its locations. This ensures customers get professional product support and complete peace of mind when they buy JCB construction equipment anywhere in the country.