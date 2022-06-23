India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 was successfully launched by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America) on Thursday. The GSAT-24 satellite was built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). With the launch of GSAT-24, NSIL now owns and operates a fleet of 11 Geo-satellites in space orbit.

What is the GSAT-24 communication satellite

-It is a 24-Ku band communication satellite weighing 4180 kg with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs.

-It was the first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

-NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

The news was shared by Arianespace on its Twitter account.

Finally the second satellite has been released. Farewell GSAT-24! 🛰 #VA257 https://t.co/Np2ZGOcb2J — ArianeGroup (@ArianeGroup) June 22, 2022

The GSAT-24 launched by Arianespace is a geosynchronous satellite. A geosynchronous satellite is a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit, having an orbital period equal to the Earth's rotational period i.e. 24 hours.

"GSAT-24 is a Ku-band 4-ton class communications satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) that will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services across India. It will be the first “Demand-Driven” communications satellite mission undertaken by NSIL," Arianespace said in its press release.

