iQOO Z6 Lite 5g Price in India: Check Features and Battery Backup

The iQOO Z6 Lite has launched in India. It is the first low-cost smartphone to have Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. If you have an SBI bank card, you can get this 5G smartphone for less than Rs 12,000

Here are more details regarding the smartphone:

Price:

The iQOO Z6 Lite has a starting price of Rs 13,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 15,499.

Color:

The smartphone is available in Stellar Green and Mystic Night colors.

Discounts:

As part of the launch, the iQOO Z6 Lite will be offered at a discounted price of Rs 11,499 for a limited time. The discount is exclusively available on SBI bank cards. Similarly, the 128GB storage option would set you back Rs 12,999. Flipkart will host the sale on September 14.

Processor:

The new 5G phone is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU. iQOO promises two years of major Android upgrades and three years of security fixes. Users will also be able to use the device's internal storage to increase RAM by up to 8 GB.

Display:

6.58-inch display with FHD+ resolution. For smoother transitions, the display refreshes at 120Hz.

Camera:

There is a dual camera configuration at the rear for photography, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

Battery:

It includes a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging technology.